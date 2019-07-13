Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Stake Held by Oracle Investment Management Inc; Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Boosted Cadiz (CDZI) Stake

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 608.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.35M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.43M, up from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 140,455 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 4.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Cadiz Inc (CDZI) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 36,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 847,585 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, up from 811,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Cadiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 451,612 shares traded or 136.26% up from the average. Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) has declined 16.80% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CDZI News: 14/05/2018 – Sunworks Appoints Stanley Speer, Financial Expert, to Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 Rep. Johnson: Cadiz welcomes new postal building; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 03/04/2018 – LNG TANKER CADIZ KNUTSEN DUE IN U.K.’S GRAIN APRIL 8: SHIP DATA; 02/05/2018 – Cadiz to Add Two New Members to Bd of Directors Designated by WAM; 22/03/2018 – Water District Not Material to Cadiz Water Project Implementation Decides to Take No Action on a Letter of Intent; 19/04/2018 – Standard Lithium Completes Successful Gravity Geophysical Survey at Cadiz Dry Lake, California Lithium Project; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS ENGAGED IN, & EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN, DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF CADIZ INC’S MANAGEMENT & BOARD; 27/03/2018 – CADIZ INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO AN AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT WITH B. RILEY FBR INC – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Leading California Business Associations Join Cadiz Water Project Support List

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CDZI shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 10.33 million shares or 5.71% less from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested 0% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Tokio Marine Asset holds 12,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Waverton Invest Mgmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 155,318 shares. Intll Group has invested 0% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) for 53,174 shares. Odey Asset Management Gru Limited reported 847,585 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 60,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs holds 0% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) or 13,078 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 201,040 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) for 61,187 shares. 101,790 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Barclays Public Llc holds 50,816 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Water Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 2.97 million shares.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,100 shares to 5,100 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,600 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Cadiz, Inc. Stock Just Jumped 33% – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “California Senate Bill 120 Defeated Nasdaq:CDZI – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Scientific Study Concludes Cadiz Water Project Will Not Harm Mojave Desert Spring – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2018. More interesting news about Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Cadiz (CDZI) Urges CA Governor Newsom to Veto SB 307, Confident Project is Safe, Sustainable – Bloomberg, Citing Email – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cadiz Inc. Announces New Hemp Crop Research at Cadiz Valley Ranch Agricultural Operation – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.