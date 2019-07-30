Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Shareholder Oracle Investment Management Has Lifted Stake by $78.46 Million; Service Now (NOW) Shareholder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Increased Holding by $11.53 Million

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 608.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 3.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.35 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.43 million, up from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 21,393 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 4.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $284.48. About 719,228 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $32.40 million activity. 7,750 shares were sold by Schneider David, worth $1.71 million on Friday, February 1. 7,397 shares were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A, worth $1.63 million. The insider WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53M. $5.06M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. 100,000 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $22.01 million were sold by CODD RONALD E F.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 34,601 shares to 31,197 shares, valued at $36.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.