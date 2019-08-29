Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Shareholder Citadel Advisors Has Cut Stake by $1.13 Million as Share Value Declined; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Upped Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake by $591,760

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 79.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 56,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14,487 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304,000, down from 71,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 136,497 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 407.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,085 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, up from 1,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $121.4. About 4.50M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (NYSE:DB) by 460,000 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $14.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:CMP) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK).

More notable recent Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on March 23, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “50 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accelerate Diagnostics’ (AXDX) CEO Larry Mehren on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.: The Snowball Effect Is Just Beginning – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Accelerate Diagnostics Schedules Call to Review Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

