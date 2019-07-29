Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Position Boosted by Oracle Investment Management Inc; Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Shareholder Midas Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.23 Million

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 608.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 3.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.35 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.43 million, up from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 65,348 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 4.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $480.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $137.55. About 15,350 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 67,288 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). 49,452 were accumulated by Parametric Assoc Ltd Co. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,750 shares or 0% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mgmt has 484,871 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0.04% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) or 436,272 shares. Trellus Management Commerce Lc reported 76,170 shares stake. Ls Inv Lc invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 6,395 shares. Chartist Incorporated Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 64,765 shares. Cannell Peter B Incorporated owns 1.12 million shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Next Century Growth Lc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). 651,939 are held by Stifel Corporation. D E Shaw & reported 40,478 shares stake. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Liability Company owns 1.11 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S & holds 83,542 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Epoch Invest Prtnrs Inc holds 0.04% or 67,360 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 5,954 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 4,997 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Midas Mngmt Corp has invested 0.32% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 44,713 shares. Sg Americas Llc reported 1,266 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 3,600 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 968 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 18,655 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 7,763 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 5,935 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK) by 17,300 shares to 42,800 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).