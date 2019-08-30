Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Market Valuation Declined While Oracle Investment Management Lifted Stake by $78.46 Million; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Maintains Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY)

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 425,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 685,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.70 million, up from 259,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 10.15 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 4/3/2018, 7:30 PM; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/4/2018, 10:30 AM; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 10:00 AM

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 608.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 4.35M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.43M, up from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 179,571 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc owns 113,411 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 48,953 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 59,371 were accumulated by Yhb Advsr Inc. The California-based One Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 3,200 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment Com. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 15,390 shares. Assetmark holds 2,846 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth holds 0.9% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 36,090 shares. Washington Trust Bank & Trust accumulated 5,424 shares. 7,888 are owned by Becker Capital Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora has 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Parsec Financial Mngmt accumulated 4,197 shares. Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom has invested 2.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 286,600 shares to 83,500 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 74,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,500 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc (Call).

