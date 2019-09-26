Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Holding Maintained by Oracle Investment Management Inc; Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Holder Palisade Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.51 Million as Stock Price Declined

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 2010.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 4.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 4.36 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.67M, up from 206,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 112,776 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 22,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The hedge fund held 346,457 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.88M, up from 323,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 269,820 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spartannash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 92,228 shares to 576,382 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 14,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,278 shares, and cut its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (Prn).

