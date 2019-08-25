Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Holder Trellus Management Company Increased Its Stake; Shellback Capital LP Lifted Stake in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN)

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 108.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 48,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $105.33. About 2.70M shares traded or 41.36% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 14/05/2018 – Another Wynn Picasso Yanked From Christie’s Auction After Mishap; 17/05/2018 – Wynn’s Picasso Said to Have Been Damaged by Falling Paint Pole; 19/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS COMMENTS ON NOMINATIONS IN LETTER TO ELAINE WYNN; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Shareholders Vote Against Stockholder Proposal Requesting That Wynn Resorts Provide Political Contributions Report; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Seeks to Overhaul Wynn Resorts Board; 17/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN REQUESTS BOARD REOPEN WINDOW TO NOMINATE DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: EXEC LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT TO HEAD CULTURE,; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts CEO Proposes Taking Wynn Name off Boston Casino Project; 09/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS 364-DAY TERM LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO $800M

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 15,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 76,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 61,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $968.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 318,389 shares traded or 69.95% up from the average. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 41,168 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 33,261 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Washington-based Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 688 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 17,017 shares stake. Trellus Company Ltd Liability Company holds 3.05% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 76,170 shares. Raging Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Cadian Cap Management LP has invested 0.24% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Natixis Advsr Lp reported 0.01% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). State Street has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Manufacturers Life Com The invested in 0% or 10,625 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Fincl stated it has 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Penn Capital Management stated it has 0.11% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Advisory Networks stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Blackrock holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 6.19 million shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 99,139 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Company has 889 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 125,842 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement System. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 134,336 shares. Nomura, a Japan-based fund reported 699 shares. Fund Mngmt reported 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 5,300 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Valley National Advisers Incorporated owns 3 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Lc holds 0.03% or 38,858 shares in its portfolio.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 50,000 shares to 907,653 shares, valued at $17.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golden Entmt Inc by 45,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,398 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

