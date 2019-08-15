Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Holder Trellus Management Company Has Increased Holding; Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Shares Declined While Ares Management Cut Position by $7.12 Million

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 52.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 508,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 464,208 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, down from 972,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 73,497 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 15,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 76,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 61,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $973.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 169,612 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 1.74M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Management One holds 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 19,070 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc owns 10,755 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 34,754 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsr Llc has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Eaton Vance holds 223,215 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.02% or 14,863 shares. Birchview Limited Partnership invested 28.76% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Art Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 22,441 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Synovus Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). 5,000 are held by Cls Invs Limited Liability Com. 120,798 are held by Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Oaktop Cap Ii Ltd Partnership accumulated 155,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.75, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold WHF shares while 3 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.29 million shares or 77.88% more from 1.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Wells Fargo Mn owns 16,320 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0% or 4,760 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 24,407 shares. 62,045 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communications. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,170 shares. Telemus Capital Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Advisory invested in 0.02% or 67,791 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp owns 14,957 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 311,057 shares. Tradition Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.26% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). 1,660 are owned by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 87,391 shares. Ares Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 464,208 shares.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity.

