Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Holder Blair William & Company Raised Position; Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX) Shareholder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Lifted Its Holding

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) by 209.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 737,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.02 million, up from 352,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $62.84. About 458,697 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 54,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 694,522 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60 million, up from 639,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 81,797 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 4.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 10,000 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ituran Location And Control Shs (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 28,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,799 shares, and cut its stake in Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:PNTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw reported 40,478 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Public Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 56 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 539,407 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 36,810 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 30,864 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Susquehanna International Grp Llp invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). California Employees Retirement has 24,400 shares. 60,000 are held by Oz Mngmt Lp. C Ww Wide Grp Inc A S reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,750 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 331,642 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Selkirk Mgmt Ltd owns 4.16% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 348,805 shares.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 19,429 shares to 75,031 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 220,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,115 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).