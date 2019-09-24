Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Both Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 44 1746.05 N/A -3.26 0.00

Demonstrates Acasti Pharma Inc. and Zogenix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acasti Pharma Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Acasti Pharma Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Acasti Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 269.05% at a $7.75 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Zogenix Inc. is $58.75, which is potential 38.92% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Acasti Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Zogenix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares. About 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Zogenix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.