Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 22.92 N/A -1.39 0.00

Demonstrates Acasti Pharma Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acasti Pharma Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s average price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 185.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.02% and 41.6%. About 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Acasti Pharma Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.