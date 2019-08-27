Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|13
|22.92
|N/A
|-1.39
|0.00
Demonstrates Acasti Pharma Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Acasti Pharma Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s average price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 185.18%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Acasti Pharma Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.02% and 41.6%. About 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
|Precision BioSciences Inc.
|-0.62%
|-0.85%
|-0.54%
|0%
|0%
|-26.2%
For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Acasti Pharma Inc.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
