Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|29
|32.26
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
Demonstrates Acasti Pharma Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
Analyst Ratings
Acasti Pharma Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
On the other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 54.82% and its average target price is $40.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|6.12%
|-10.53%
|-3.39%
|-14.14%
|27.86%
|2.18%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.8%
|-11.79%
|2.97%
|39.04%
|-27.28%
|56.35%
For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
