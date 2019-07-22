Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acasti Pharma Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Acasti Pharma Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.28%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.