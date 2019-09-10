Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acasti Pharma Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Analyst Ratings

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, with potential upside of 258.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.