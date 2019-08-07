Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Both Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acasti Pharma Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acasti Pharma Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential upside is 259.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while Myovant Sciences Ltd. has -56.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.