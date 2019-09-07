Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Both Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 17.16 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acasti Pharma Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acasti Pharma Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Acasti Pharma Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 260.47% for Acasti Pharma Inc. with consensus target price of $7.75. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus target price and a 118.40% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Acasti Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.02% and 84.6% respectively. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.28%. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.