Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Both Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 176.90 N/A -5.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Acasti Pharma Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, with potential upside of 267.30%. Competitively Iterum Therapeutics plc has an average target price of $17, with potential upside of 161.54%. The data provided earlier shows that Acasti Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics plc, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.02% and 75.3%. Insiders held 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.