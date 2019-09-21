Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s Financial Results Comparing With ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Since Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 10.24 N/A -1.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acasti Pharma Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acasti Pharma Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acasti Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $7.75, and a 267.30% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.3% of ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are ImmunoGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.