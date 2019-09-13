Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Both Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|11.64
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Acasti Pharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Acasti Pharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Acasti Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $7.75, while its potential upside is 260.47%. Competitively the average price target of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 310.26% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Acasti Pharma Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
