Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Both Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.64 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acasti Pharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acasti Pharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acasti Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $7.75, while its potential upside is 260.47%. Competitively the average price target of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 310.26% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Acasti Pharma Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.