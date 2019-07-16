Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.93 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acasti Pharma Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 4.5% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.28%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 2.18% stronger performance while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.