Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1066.30 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Acasti Pharma Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acasti Pharma Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is $26.5, which is potential 114.57% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.02% and 23.8% respectively. Insiders owned 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has 37.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.