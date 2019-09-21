Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Since Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 20.72 N/A -5.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Acasti Pharma Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acasti Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 267.30% at a $7.75 average target price. Meanwhile, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $45, while its potential upside is 23.93%. The information presented earlier suggests that Acasti Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.28%. Comparatively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.