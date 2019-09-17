Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) Reaches $2.13 After 6.00% Up Move; Campbell Soup Co Has 0.89 Sentiment

Campbell Soup Co (CPB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 163 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 183 sold and decreased their stock positions in Campbell Soup Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 156.81 million shares, up from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Campbell Soup Co in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 145 Increased: 110 New Position: 53.

The stock of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.91% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 736,592 shares traded. Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has risen 338.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 338.18% the S&P500.

Brandywine Managers Llc holds 84.24% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company for 5.61 million shares. Brandywine Trust Co owns 712,073 shares or 20.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Point Llc has 8.68% invested in the company for 18.50 million shares. The Michigan-based Managed Asset Portfolios Llc has invested 5.91% in the stock. Tobam, a France-based fund reported 1.09 million shares.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $240.89M for 14.58 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 614,040 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets food and beverage products. The company has market cap of $14.05 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. It has a 66.73 P/E ratio. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices.

