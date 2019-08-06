Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) EPS Estimated At $-0.12; KB Home (KBH) SI Increased By 4.74%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had an increase of 4.74% in short interest. KBH’s SI was 4.64M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.74% from 4.43 million shares previously. With 1.59M avg volume, 3 days are for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s short sellers to cover KBH’s short positions. The SI to KB Home’s float is 5.47%. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $25.27. About 1.66 million shares traded or 6.52% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Analysts expect Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s analysts see -29.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 12.76% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 2.88M shares traded or 64.79% up from the average. Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has risen 338.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 338.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ACST News: 09/05/2018 – Milldam Public Relations’ Adam Waitkunas to Participate in Blockchain Panel at CAPRE’s Greater Portland Data Center Summit; 23/04/2018 – Acasti Pharma Announces Overnight Marketed Public Unit Offering; 23/04/2018 – ACASTI PHARMA – PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND TO BE USED BY CO FOR DEVELOPMENT OF CAPRE, ADVANCEMENT OF CO’S PHASE 3 PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Acasti Pharma to Grant Underwriters Overallotment Option Equal to 16% of Addtl Units; 23/04/2018 – Acasti Pharma: Each Unit Will Comprise One Common Share, One Common Share Purchase Warrant; 23/04/2018 – ACASTI PHARMA INC – EACH UNIT IN OFFERING COMPRISING ONE COMMON SHARE AND ONE COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANT; 23/04/2018 – Acasti Pharma to Use Proceeds to Further Develop CaPre, Advance Phase 3 Pgrm; 09/05/2018 – Milldam Public Relations’ Adam Waitkunas to Participate in Blockchain Panel at CAPRE’s Greater Portland Data Center Summit; 14/05/2018 – Acasti Pharma Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option; 18/05/2018 – Acasti Pharma Retains Crescendo Communications for Investor Relations Services in the United States

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company has market cap of $164.90 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia. It currently has negative earnings.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 10.01 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Among 5 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. KB Home has $3000 highest and $20 lowest target. $26.40’s average target is 4.47% above currents $25.27 stock price. KB Home had 15 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, March 27 with “Neutral”. Buckingham Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 27 report. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of KBH in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 27 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold KB Home shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,950 shares. Lakewood Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.74% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Company accumulated 375,790 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Bluemountain Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Credit Suisse Ag has 105,417 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc accumulated 29,303 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na accumulated 184 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 18,216 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 2,049 shares. 36,880 were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 22,700 shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 1.59M shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 49 shares.

