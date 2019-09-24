Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acasti Pharma Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acasti Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $7.75, while its potential upside is 269.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 8.3% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.