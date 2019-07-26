Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|2.41
|N/A
|-2.24
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Acasti Pharma Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-366.4%
|-103.8%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.02% and 4.6% respectively. Insiders owned 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|6.12%
|-10.53%
|-3.39%
|-14.14%
|27.86%
|2.18%
|Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3.64%
|0%
|6.21%
|-28.86%
|-66.07%
|27.8%
For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Acasti Pharma Inc.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.
