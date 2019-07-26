Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.41 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acasti Pharma Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.02% and 4.6% respectively. Insiders owned 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Acasti Pharma Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.