Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Synthorx Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
Analyst Ratings
Acasti Pharma Inc. and Synthorx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Synthorx Inc. is $30, which is potential 88.44% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. About 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance.
Summary
Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
