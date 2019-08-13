Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Analyst Ratings

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Synthorx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Synthorx Inc. is $30, which is potential 88.44% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. About 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.