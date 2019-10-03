Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Comparing side by side

Since Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 71.50M -1.22 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 82.92M -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 3,631,100,502.77% 0% 0% Sesen Bio Inc. 7,389,715,711.61% -73.6% -31.5%

Recommendations and Ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acasti Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.75, and a 318.92% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Sesen Bio Inc. is $1, which is potential -20.00% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Acasti Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional investors owned 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.28%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.