Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) Comparison side by side

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Demonstrates Acasti Pharma Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7.75 is Acasti Pharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 260.47%. On the other hand, Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 470.57% and its average target price is $19. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Neon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.28%. Competitively, Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.