Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) Comparison side by side

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.01
|0.00
Demonstrates Acasti Pharma Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-76%
|-68.2%
Analyst Recommendations
Acasti Pharma Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$7.75 is Acasti Pharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 260.47%. On the other hand, Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 470.57% and its average target price is $19. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Neon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Acasti Pharma Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.28%. Competitively, Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.52%
|-37.69%
|-53.27%
|-36.44%
|-74.73%
|-43.14%
For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance.
Summary
Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
