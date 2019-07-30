Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-17.58
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Acasti Pharma Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.7%
|-43.2%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Acasti Pharma Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.02% and 59.2%. About 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|6.12%
|-10.53%
|-3.39%
|-14.14%
|27.86%
|2.18%
|Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
|0.3%
|14.01%
|50.98%
|51.6%
|18.75%
|108.81%
For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
