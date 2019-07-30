Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -17.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acasti Pharma Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.7% -43.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.02% and 59.2%. About 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.3% 14.01% 50.98% 51.6% 18.75% 108.81%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.