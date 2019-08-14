Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Comparison side by side

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Acasti Pharma Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $26 average target price and a 134.23% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 4.02% and 85.5% respectively. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.28%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-9.51%
|-11.61%
|-17.6%
|-35.38%
|-12.2%
|-57.99%
For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance.
Summary
Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
