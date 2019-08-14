Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Comparison side by side

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Acasti Pharma Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $26 average target price and a 134.23% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 4.02% and 85.5% respectively. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.28%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.