Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Contrasting side by side

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 52.64 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acasti Pharma Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $14.71, while its potential upside is 71.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.