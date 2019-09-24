Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Contrasting side by side

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acasti Pharma Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Immunic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Acasti Pharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $7.75, and a 269.05% upside potential. Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 223.36%. The information presented earlier suggests that Acasti Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Immunic Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.02% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.