Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acasti Pharma Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$7.75 is Acasti Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 260.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.02% and 18.2%. Insiders owned 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 49.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Acasti Pharma Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).