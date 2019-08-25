Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Comparing side by side

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Acasti Pharma Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dare Bioscience Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
