Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Comparing side by side

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acasti Pharma Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.