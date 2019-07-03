Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Comparison side by side

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 76.80 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Acasti Pharma Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 293.59% and its consensus target price is $27.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.