Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Comparison side by side

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|7
|76.80
|N/A
|-0.98
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-102.5%
|-76.8%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Acasti Pharma Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 293.59% and its consensus target price is $27.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|6.12%
|-10.53%
|-3.39%
|-14.14%
|27.86%
|2.18%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-2.38%
|3.21%
|-10.86%
|11.8%
|28.52%
|26.54%
For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
