Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Contrasting side by side

Both Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 132 138.00 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acasti Pharma Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Analyst Ratings

Acasti Pharma Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $163.83 average price target and a 28.08% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.02% and 0% respectively. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.28%. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.