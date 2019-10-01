Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Contrasting side by side

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 71.50M -1.22 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 2 0.00 3.28M -8.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Acasti Pharma Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 3,621,903,652.30% 0% 0% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 134,283,140.92% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, with potential upside of 310.05%. Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 421.74%. The data provided earlier shows that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd appears more favorable than Acasti Pharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Insiders held roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 5 of the 7 factors.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.