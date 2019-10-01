Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Contrasting side by side

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2
|0.00
|71.50M
|-1.22
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|2
|0.00
|3.28M
|-8.38
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Acasti Pharma Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|3,621,903,652.30%
|0%
|0%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|134,283,140.92%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The average target price of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, with potential upside of 310.05%. Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 421.74%. The data provided earlier shows that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd appears more favorable than Acasti Pharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares and 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Insiders held roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance.
Summary
Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 5 of the 7 factors.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
