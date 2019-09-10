Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Comparison side by side

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 135.47 N/A -2.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Acasti Pharma Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acasti Pharma Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Analyst Ratings

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Acasti Pharma Inc. is $7.75, with potential upside of 258.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.02% and 46.5%. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.28%. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.