Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Comparing side by side

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Alkermes plc 27 3.09 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acasti Pharma Inc. and Alkermes plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Acasti Pharma Inc. and Alkermes plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75

On the other hand, Alkermes plc’s potential upside is 40.54% and its consensus target price is $29.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acasti Pharma Inc. and Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors at 4.02% and 99.2% respectively. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.28%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance while Alkermes plc has -21.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Alkermes plc beats Acasti Pharma Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.