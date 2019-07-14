Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.12 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Acasti Pharma Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Analyst Ratings

Acasti Pharma Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $15.67, while its potential upside is 272.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.7% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.28%. Comparatively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7%

For the past year Acasti Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.