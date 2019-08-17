Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 9 1.71 N/A 0.01 405.73

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.7% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 87.8% of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1% The Peck Company Holdings Inc. -0.07% -10.14% -53.73% -48.54% -48.53% -52.09%

For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while The Peck Company Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.