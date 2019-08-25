Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

As Conglomerates companies, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
Table 1 highlights Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
Liquidity
13.2 and 13.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. Its rival KBL Merger Corp. IV’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 92.7% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.4%
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0.1%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
