Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

As Conglomerates companies, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

Table 1 highlights Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Liquidity

13.2 and 13.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. Its rival KBL Merger Corp. IV’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.