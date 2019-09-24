Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Both Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.4%
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0.1%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
