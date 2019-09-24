Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Both Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.