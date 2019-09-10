Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|18
|0.65
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.
Profitability
Table 2 has Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has a consensus target price of $21.5, with potential upside of 13.70%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 36.2%. Competitively, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has 16.95% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.4%
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0.1%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.
Summary
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 7 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.