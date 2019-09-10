Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 18 0.65 N/A 1.39 13.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has a consensus target price of $21.5, with potential upside of 13.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 36.2%. Competitively, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has 16.95% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22%

For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 7 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.