Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.91% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.2% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.32% 1.49% 4.91% 0% 2.09%

Summary

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.