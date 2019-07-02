Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 13.91% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.32%
|1.49%
|4.91%
|0%
|2.09%
Summary
Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
