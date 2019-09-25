Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM)

As Conglomerates companies, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.4%
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0.1%
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
