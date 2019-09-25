Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM)

Posted by on September 25, 2019 at 1:20 pm

As Conglomerates companies, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00
B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%
B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1%
B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72%

For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

