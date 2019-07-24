Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU) Forms $10.00 Double Top; Polaris Capital Management Boosted Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU) formed double top with $10.60 target or 6.00% above today’s $10.00 share price. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU) has $297.64 million valuation. It closed at $10 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 1.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Capital Management Llc acquired 12,100 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Polaris Capital Management Llc holds 712,806 shares with $42.66M value, up from 700,706 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $38.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.50% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $57.66. About 6.16 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform” on Friday, May 10. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 25. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Thursday, May 9. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $8000 target.

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased Jm Smucker Co/The (NYSE:SJM) stake by 6,400 shares to 364,336 valued at $42.45M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) stake by 21,500 shares and now owns 2.06M shares. Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. $601,750 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) was bought by ROHR JAMES E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Mgmt Lc (Wy) reported 943 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 1St Source Fincl Bank reported 5,317 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Management has 118,425 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.09% or 194,116 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Campbell And Inv Adviser Lc has 0.49% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 16,513 shares. North Carolina-based Verity Asset has invested 0.23% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Foundry Ptnrs Limited Co has 0.68% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 283,049 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Main Street Research Lc has 0.19% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Andra Ap reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 2.31 million shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.10 million shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh reported 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Riverhead Mgmt Lc holds 84,543 shares.