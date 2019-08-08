Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 SG Blocks Inc. 2 0.53 N/A -1.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and SG Blocks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and SG Blocks Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39%

Liquidity

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 13.2 while its Quick Ratio is 13.2. On the competitive side is, SG Blocks Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SG Blocks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and SG Blocks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 7.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.9% of SG Blocks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1% SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1%

For the past year Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has 0.1% stronger performance while SG Blocks Inc. has -67.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.