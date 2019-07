Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAMU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) Comparison side by side

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 129.10

Demonstrates Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13.91% and 56.04% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.2% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.5% 1.51% 0% 0% 0% 3.28%

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.